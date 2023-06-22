Thursday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (42-32) versus the San Diego Padres (35-39) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on June 22.

The Padres will look to Blake Snell (3-6) versus the Giants and Alex Wood (2-1).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 7-0.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those games.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for San Francisco is No. 7 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (369 total runs).

The Giants have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule