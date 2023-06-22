Giants vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 22
Thursday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (42-32) versus the San Diego Padres (35-39) at Oracle Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET on June 22.
The Padres will look to Blake Snell (3-6) versus the Giants and Alex Wood (2-1).
Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Padres vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Giants Player Props
|Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 7-0.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Francisco and its foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (61.8%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for San Francisco is No. 7 in MLB, scoring five runs per game (369 total runs).
- The Giants have the eighth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 17
|@ Dodgers
|W 15-0
|Alex Wood vs Bobby Miller
|June 18
|@ Dodgers
|W 7-3
|Logan Webb vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 19
|Padres
|W 7-4
|Ryan Walker vs Michael Wacha
|June 20
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Seth Lugo
|June 21
|Padres
|W 4-2
|Ryan Walker vs Yu Darvish
|June 22
|Padres
|-
|Alex Wood vs Blake Snell
|June 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Zach Davies
|June 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
|June 25
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Ryne Nelson
|June 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Kevin Gausman
|June 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Alex Wood vs Chris Bassitt
