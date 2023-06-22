David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar and his .417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar has six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .155.
- In 37.8% of his 37 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Villar has an RBI in six of 37 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 37 games (29.7%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.115
|AVG
|.190
|.230
|OBP
|.254
|.250
|SLG
|.431
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|15/6
|K/BB
|22/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Snell (3-6) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 27th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 46th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fourth.
