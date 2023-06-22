The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar and his .417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Villar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

David Villar At The Plate

Villar has six doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .155.

In 37.8% of his 37 games this season, Villar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 10.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Villar has an RBI in six of 37 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 37 games (29.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .115 AVG .190 .230 OBP .254 .250 SLG .431 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 15/6 K/BB 22/4 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings