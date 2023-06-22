Austin Slater and his .538 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on June 22 at 3:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .434.

Slater has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), with multiple hits seven times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Slater has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 .367 AVG .522 .441 OBP .522 .533 SLG .522 3 XBH 0 1 HR 0 6 RBI 4 4/4 K/BB 9/0 1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings