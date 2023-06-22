Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Austin Slater and his .538 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on June 22 at 3:45 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Padres Player Props
|Giants vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .434.
- Slater has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), with multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- Slater has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|.367
|AVG
|.522
|.441
|OBP
|.522
|.533
|SLG
|.522
|3
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|4
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/0
|1
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Snell (3-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 27th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 46th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.