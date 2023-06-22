Austin Slater and his .538 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Blake Snell on June 22 at 3:45 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Slater At The Plate

  • Slater has two doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .434.
  • Slater has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this season (13 of 21), with multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
  • Slater has driven in a run in six games this season (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (38.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
.367 AVG .522
.441 OBP .522
.533 SLG .522
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
6 RBI 4
4/4 K/BB 9/0
1 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • Snell (3-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 27th, 1.293 WHIP ranks 46th, and 11.2 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
