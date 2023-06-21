Thairo Estrada -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 21 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 46 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has driven home a run in 21 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 51.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .284 AVG .288 .331 OBP .346 .500 SLG .439 12 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 28/5 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

