Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thairo Estrada -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on June 21 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 65th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 46 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has driven home a run in 21 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 51.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.284
|AVG
|.288
|.331
|OBP
|.346
|.500
|SLG
|.439
|12
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|28/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 59th, 1.203 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.