Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Raiders at the moment have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, nine Raiders games went over the point total.
- Las Vegas had the 12th-ranked offense last season (352.5 yards per game), and it was less effective defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 365.6 yards allowed per game.
- At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won only twice.
- Las Vegas won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.
- The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Raiders Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.
- In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, catching 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).
- In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In 14 games played for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 receptions for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped lead the charge with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of June 21 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.