Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 34 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has homered in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 53.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|.276
|AVG
|.243
|.337
|OBP
|.314
|.471
|SLG
|.495
|10
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|9
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.