On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is hitting .258 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 34 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has homered in 17.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 28.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 53.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (13.5%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 27 .276 AVG .243 .337 OBP .314 .471 SLG .495 10 XBH 13 3 HR 7 9 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

