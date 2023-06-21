Kelsey Plum and the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) will visit the Phoenix Mercury (2-8) at Footprint Center on Wednesday, June 21. The game starts at 3:30 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' last game, it defeated Minnesota 93-62. The Aces were led by Jackie Young, who finished with 24 points and two steals, and Plum, with 21 points. Led by Sophie Cunningham (27 PTS, 60 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Moriah Jefferson (11 PTS, 4 STL, 38.5 FG%), Phoenix ended its last matchup losing 89-71 against New York.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-10000 to win)

Aces (-10000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1500 to win)

Mercury (+1500 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-18.5)

Aces (-18.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV and AZFamily

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been getting things done on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (91.9) and second-best in points allowed per game (76.1).

Las Vegas is pulling down 35.7 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.1 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 21.4 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas is forcing 13.5 turnovers per game this season (sixth-ranked in WNBA), but it has averaged only 11.7 turnovers per contest (best).

The Aces have been getting things done in terms of three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (8.6) and second-best in three-point percentage (36.3%).

With 7.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Las Vegas is seventh in the WNBA. It is ceding a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks ninth in the league.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 season, the Aces score 3.5 more points per home game on average than on the road (93.8 at home, 90.3 on the road), but are allowing 13.7 fewer points per home game compared to road games (68.6 at home, 82.3 on the road).

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (36.6 RPG at home, 35 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (34 at home, 34.2 on the road).

The Aces average 2.6 more assists at home compared to on the road in 2023 (22.8 at home, 20.2 on the road). During 2023, Las Vegas has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (9.8 per game at home versus 13.3 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (14.2 at home versus 12.8 on the road).

In 2023 the Aces are averaging 10.2 made three-pointers at home and 7.3 away, while shooting 35.7% from distance at home compared to 37% away.

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.2 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.5 away, allowing 27.9% shooting from distance at home compared to 41.5% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have been favored on the moneyline 10 total times this season. They've gone 9-1 in those games.

The Aces have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -10000 or shorter.

Las Vegas has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

Las Vegas has covered every time (1-0) as a 18.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Aces have an implied moneyline win probability of 99.0% in this game.

