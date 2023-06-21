The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Pederson has had a hit in 25 of 39 games this season (64.1%), including multiple hits three times (7.7%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Pederson has driven home a run in 17 games this season (43.6%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .288 AVG .231 .386 OBP .375 .559 SLG .446 7 XBH 6 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 12/10 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings