Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson and his .656 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Pederson has had a hit in 25 of 39 games this season (64.1%), including multiple hits three times (7.7%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Pederson has driven home a run in 17 games this season (43.6%), including more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.288
|AVG
|.231
|.386
|OBP
|.375
|.559
|SLG
|.446
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|12/10
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 36-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
