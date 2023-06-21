The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (63) this season while batting .286 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

In 62.1% of his 66 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .264 AVG .307 .375 OBP .362 .396 SLG .561 8 XBH 14 3 HR 7 12 RBI 28 30/18 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings