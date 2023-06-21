J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (hitting .276 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (63) this season while batting .286 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.1% of his 66 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 66), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.3% of his games this season, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 25 of 66 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.264
|AVG
|.307
|.375
|OBP
|.362
|.396
|SLG
|.561
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|28
|30/18
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Darvish (5-5) takes the mound for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
