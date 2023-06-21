Giants vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 21
The San Francisco Giants (41-32) carry a nine-game win streak into a matchup versus the San Diego Padres (35-38), at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (5-5) for the Padres and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (5-5, 4.74 ERA) vs Walker - SF (2-0, 1.65 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker
- Walker (2-0) pitches first for the Giants to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Over his 12 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .254 against him. He has a 1.65 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
Ryan Walker vs. Padres
- He will face a Padres offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 307 total runs scored while batting .229 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .395 slugging percentage (20th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 86 home runs (13th in the league).
- In 1 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Walker has a 5.4 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .429.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish
- The Padres will hand the ball to Darvish (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 36-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.74 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.
- Darvish has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 36-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.6).
Yu Darvish vs. Giants
- The Giants are batting .254 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .422 (10th in the league) with 94 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 9-for-26 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over six innings.
