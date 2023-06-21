The San Francisco Giants (41-32) carry a nine-game win streak into a matchup versus the San Diego Padres (35-38), at 9:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (5-5) for the Padres and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (5-5, 4.74 ERA) vs Walker - SF (2-0, 1.65 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker (2-0) pitches first for the Giants to make his second start this season.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Over his 12 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .254 against him. He has a 1.65 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ryan Walker vs. Padres

He will face a Padres offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 307 total runs scored while batting .229 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .395 slugging percentage (20th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 86 home runs (13th in the league).

In 1 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Padres this season, Walker has a 5.4 ERA and a 2.4 WHIP while his opponents are batting .429.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

The Padres will hand the ball to Darvish (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 4.74 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Darvish has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 36-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.74), 33rd in WHIP (1.203), and 21st in K/9 (9.6).

Yu Darvish vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .254 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .422 (10th in the league) with 94 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 9-for-26 with a double, three home runs and four RBI over six innings.

