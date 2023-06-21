The San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto and others in this game.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI (73 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a .286/.339/.467 slash line on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Darvish Stats

The Padres will hand the ball to Yu Darvish (5-5) for his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Darvish has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 59th, 1.203 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 21st.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays Jun. 16 5.0 8 6 6 5 1 at Rockies Jun. 9 5.1 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 3 7.0 2 0 0 9 1 at Yankees May. 28 2.2 7 7 7 2 0 at Nationals May. 23 6.0 6 3 3 4 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has 18 doubles, 13 home runs, 66 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.414/.488 so far this year.

Soto will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 20 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Giants Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

