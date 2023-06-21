When the San Diego Padres (35-38) and San Francisco Giants (41-32) match up at Oracle Park on Wednesday, June 21, Yu Darvish will get the ball for the Padres, while the Giants will send Ryan Walker to the hill. The game will begin at 9:45 PM ET.

The Padres are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+100). An 8-run over/under has been listed for this matchup.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (5-5, 4.74 ERA) vs Walker - SF (2-0, 1.65 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 49 games this season and won 26 (53.1%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 23-18 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (56.1% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Padres have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Giants have won in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 12-10 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +550 - 3rd

