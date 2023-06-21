The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Juan Soto and LaMonte Wade Jr -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 94 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 10th in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 365.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking seventh with an OBP of .330.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.6 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

San Francisco has the 10th-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.254 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Dodgers W 7-5 Away John Brebbia Emmet Sheehan 6/17/2023 Dodgers W 15-0 Away Alex Wood Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers W 7-3 Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres W 7-4 Home Ryan Walker Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Anthony DeSclafani Seth Lugo 6/21/2023 Padres - Home Ryan Walker Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres - Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson 6/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Kevin Gausman

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.