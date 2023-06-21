The San Francisco Giants will look to Mike Yastrzemski for continued success at the plate when they square off against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The favored Padres have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 6-0.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco is 12-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 35 of its 73 opportunities.

The Giants are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-17 21-15 17-18 24-14 29-26 12-6

