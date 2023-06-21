Wednesday's game between the San Francisco Giants (41-32) and the San Diego Padres (35-38) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Giants coming out on top. First pitch is at 9:45 PM on June 21.

The probable starters are Yu Darvish (5-5) for the Padres and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog six times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The last 10 Giants games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a mark of 12-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (365 total, 5.0 per game).

The Giants have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

Giants Schedule