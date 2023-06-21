David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 21
The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar and his .440 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .157 with six doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Villar has had a hit in 14 of 36 games this year (38.9%), including multiple hits three times (8.3%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Villar has an RBI in six of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 36 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.120
|AVG
|.190
|.224
|OBP
|.254
|.260
|SLG
|.431
|3
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|8
|15/5
|K/BB
|22/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 58th, 1.203 WHIP ranks 31st, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
