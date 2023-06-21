The San Francisco Giants, including David Villar and his .440 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .157 with six doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Villar has had a hit in 14 of 36 games this year (38.9%), including multiple hits three times (8.3%).

He has homered in 11.1% of his games this year, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Villar has an RBI in six of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 36 games (27.8%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .120 AVG .190 .224 OBP .254 .260 SLG .431 3 XBH 8 2 HR 3 4 RBI 8 15/5 K/BB 22/4 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings