Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brandon Crawford and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 21 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .229.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Crawford has driven in a run in 15 games this year (32.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including three multi-run games (6.5%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.206
|AVG
|.250
|.299
|OBP
|.321
|.324
|SLG
|.408
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|22/9
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (5-5) takes the mound for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 59th, 1.203 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
