Brandon Crawford and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (122 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Yu Darvish on June 21 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .229.

Crawford has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Crawford has driven in a run in 15 games this year (32.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (32.6%), including three multi-run games (6.5%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .206 AVG .250 .299 OBP .321 .324 SLG .408 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 10 RBI 11 22/9 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings