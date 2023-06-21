How to Watch the Aces vs. Mercury Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (2-8) will be attempting to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. It airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.
Aces vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Footprint Center
Key Stats for Aces vs. Mercury
- Las Vegas averages 91.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 86.5 Phoenix gives up.
- This season, Las Vegas has a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 43.3% of shots Phoenix's opponents have hit.
- The Aces have a 10-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- Las Vegas is making 36.3% of its three-point shots this season, 4.5% higher than the 31.8% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Aces have a 6-1 record when the team hits more than 31.8% of their three-point attempts.
- Las Vegas averages 35.7 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 6.0 boards per contest.
