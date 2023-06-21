The Las Vegas Aces (10-1) will try to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (2-8) at 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on NBA TV and AZFamily.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV and AZFamily

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 89 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169

Aces vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has played games this year, and five of them have gone over the total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the WNBA offensively (91.9 points scored per game) and second-best on defense (76.1 points conceded).

At 35.7 rebounds per game and 34.1 rebounds conceded, Las Vegas is fifth and fourth in the WNBA, respectively.

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the WNBA in committing them (11.7 per game). They are sixth in forcing them (13.5 per game).

In 2023 the Aces are second-best in the league in 3-point makes (8.6 per game), and second-best in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

Defensively, the Aces are seventh in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.5. They are ninth in 3-point percentage conceded at 35%.

In 2023, Las Vegas has taken 34.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.4% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Las Vegas' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.