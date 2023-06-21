On Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (2-8). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and AZFamily
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center

Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-19) 164.5 -4500 +1600
BetMGM Aces (-18.5) 164.5 -10000 +1500
PointsBet Aces (-19.5) 164.5 -2994 +1200
Tipico Aces (-18.5) 164.5 -3500 +950

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has won its only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
  • Aces games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
  • The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

