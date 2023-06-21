Aces vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:36 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Las Vegas Aces (10-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (2-8). It airs at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV and AZFamily.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Aces vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and AZFamily
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-19)
|164.5
|-4500
|+1600
|BetMGM
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-10000
|+1500
|PointsBet
|Aces (-19.5)
|164.5
|-2994
|+1200
|Tipico
|Aces (-18.5)
|164.5
|-3500
|+950
Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has won its only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point favorites.
- Aces games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.
