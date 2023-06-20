Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 20 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 25th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 45 of 59 games this season (76.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.9%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.8%).
- He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.286
|AVG
|.288
|.333
|OBP
|.346
|.500
|SLG
|.439
|11
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|27/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday, May 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
