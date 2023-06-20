Thairo Estrada -- .227 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on June 20 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 45 of 59 games this season (76.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (33.9%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (eight of 59), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (35.6%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.8%).

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .286 AVG .288 .333 OBP .346 .500 SLG .439 11 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 27/5 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

