As of July 2 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Raiders games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th in the NFL by totaling 352.5 yards per game.

Last season the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had only two road wins.

Las Vegas posted four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and was victorious twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

In the AFC West the Raiders were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 receptions for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games with the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Maxx Crosby compiled 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, and 12.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2500 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +5000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +5000 10 November 12 Jets - +1600 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2500 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +5000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2500 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

