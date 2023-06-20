On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .257.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (17.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (29.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (15.7%).

He has scored in 28 of 51 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 27 .274 AVG .243 .330 OBP .314 .476 SLG .495 10 XBH 13 3 HR 7 9 RBI 17 23/7 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings