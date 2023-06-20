Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mike Yastrzemski (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Padres.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while batting .257.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (17.6%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (29.4%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (15.7%).
- He has scored in 28 of 51 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.274
|AVG
|.243
|.330
|OBP
|.314
|.476
|SLG
|.495
|10
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|9
|RBI
|17
|23/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, May 17, the righty tossed two innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
