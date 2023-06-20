The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), with at least two hits 17 times (26.2%).

Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has an RBI in 19 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .263 AVG .293 .402 OBP .425 .505 SLG .431 12 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 18/21 K/BB 31/26 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings