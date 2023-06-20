LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr (.348 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .415.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 55th in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this year (40 of 65), with at least two hits 17 times (26.2%).
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (13.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has an RBI in 19 of 65 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.263
|AVG
|.293
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.505
|SLG
|.431
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|18/21
|K/BB
|31/26
|0
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday, May 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .279 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.