Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:42 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on June 20 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.
- In 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%) Pederson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
- In 15.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (42.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 44.7% of his games this season (17 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.291
|AVG
|.231
|.385
|OBP
|.375
|.527
|SLG
|.446
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|11/9
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (3-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.10 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, May 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to his opponents.
