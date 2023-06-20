Joc Pederson and his .462 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (83 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the San Diego Padres and Seth Lugo on June 20 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .258 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.

In 24 of 38 games this year (63.2%) Pederson has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (7.9%).

In 15.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had an RBI in 16 games this year (42.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44.7% of his games this season (17 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .291 AVG .231 .385 OBP .375 .527 SLG .446 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 13 11/9 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

