The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .296 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (62) this season while batting .287 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 61.5% of his 65 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).

Davis has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (6.2%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .265 AVG .307 .379 OBP .362 .402 SLG .561 8 XBH 14 3 HR 7 12 RBI 28 29/18 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

