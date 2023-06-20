J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (batting .296 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (62) this season while batting .287 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his 65 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Davis has driven in a run in 20 games this year (30.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (38.5%), including four multi-run games (6.2%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.265
|AVG
|.307
|.379
|OBP
|.362
|.402
|SLG
|.561
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|28
|29/18
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lugo (3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday, May 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed two innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 4.10 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
