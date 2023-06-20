Juan Soto leads the San Diego Padres (35-37) into a matchup against the San Francisco Giants (40-32) a game after homering twice in a 7-4 defeat to the Giants. It begins at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (3-3) for the Padres and Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-3, 4.10 ERA) vs DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.31 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.31 ERA and 60 strikeouts over 79 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.

DeSclafani is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

DeSclafani is trying to secure his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will send Lugo (3-3) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, May 17, when he threw two innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing four hits against the Kansas City Royals.

The 33-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with a 4.10 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .279.

He has earned a quality start five times in eight starts this season.

Lugo has six starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

