Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, LaMonte Wade Jr and others are listed when the San Diego Padres visit the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Tuesday (at 9:45 PM ET).

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Wade Stats

Wade has collected 61 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.415/.463 so far this season.

Wade has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 72 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 14 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashing .287/.341/.466 so far this season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Soto Stats

Soto has 63 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 65 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .256/.411/.484 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 19 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Rays Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0

