On Tuesday, June 20, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (35-37) visit LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (40-32) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo - SD (3-3, 4.10 ERA) vs Anthony DeSclafani - SF (4-6, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Giants versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Giants (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Giants will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 26 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Padres have a record of 26-22 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (54.2% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Padres went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 19 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 15 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Thairo Estrada - 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.