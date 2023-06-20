Anthony DeSclafani will start for the San Francisco Giants in the second of a four-game series against the San Diego Padres and Fernando Tatis Jr. on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 93 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 10th in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 361 total runs this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 29th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

San Francisco has the 10th-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

DeSclafani (4-6) will take the mound for the Giants, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 14 starts this season.

In 14 starts, DeSclafani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers W 7-5 Away John Brebbia Emmet Sheehan 6/17/2023 Dodgers W 15-0 Away Alex Wood Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers W 7-3 Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres W 7-4 Home Ryan Walker Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres - Home Anthony DeSclafani Seth Lugo 6/21/2023 Padres - Home - Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres - Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 6/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryne Nelson

