Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants are ready for a matchup with Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 5-0.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games. San Francisco and its opponent have gone above the over/under in six games in a row, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.4.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Francisco has a record of 15-12 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 35 of its 72 games with a total this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-17 21-15 17-18 23-14 28-26 12-6

