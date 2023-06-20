Tuesday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (40-32) and the San Diego Padres (35-37) matching up at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on June 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-3) to the mound, while Anthony DeSclafani (4-6) will get the nod for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Giants have a perfect record of 5-0.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been victorious in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 15 times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco is the eighth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.0 runs per game (361 total).

The Giants have the 10th-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule