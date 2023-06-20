The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .227 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 23 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .200 AVG .250 .297 OBP .321 .323 SLG .408 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 11 22/9 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings