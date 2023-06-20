Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .227 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 23 of 45 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.9%), homering in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Crawford has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (8.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 15 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.200
|AVG
|.250
|.297
|OBP
|.321
|.323
|SLG
|.408
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/9
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.10 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday, May 17 against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw two innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .279 to opposing hitters.
