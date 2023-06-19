Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 45 of 58 games this year (77.6%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (34.5%).
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (29 of 58), with two or more runs eight times (13.8%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.296
|AVG
|.288
|.339
|OBP
|.346
|.519
|SLG
|.439
|11
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|26/4
|K/BB
|37/9
|7
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Wacha (7-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 10th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
