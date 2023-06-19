After batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI in his past 10 games, Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 45 of 58 games this year (77.6%), with at least two hits on 20 occasions (34.5%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.2% of his games this season, Estrada has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (29 of 58), with two or more runs eight times (13.8%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .296 AVG .288 .339 OBP .346 .519 SLG .439 11 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 26/4 K/BB 37/9 7 SB 10

Padres Pitching Rankings