The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (32 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with two or more RBI seven times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (54.0%), including six multi-run games (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .253 AVG .243 .314 OBP .314 .392 SLG .495 8 XBH 13 1 HR 7 5 RBI 17 23/7 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings