Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mike Yastrzemski, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Yastrzemski has gotten at least one hit in 64.0% of his games this year (32 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Yastrzemski has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with two or more RBI seven times (14.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (54.0%), including six multi-run games (12.0%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.253
|AVG
|.243
|.314
|OBP
|.314
|.392
|SLG
|.495
|8
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|17
|23/7
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 75 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wacha (7-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.89), 10th in WHIP (1.058), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
