LaMonte Wade Jr -- hitting .308 with three doubles, a home run, nine walks and 11 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 19 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade has 60 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .416.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 64 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 64), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wade has driven in a run in 19 games this season (29.7%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 46.9% of his games this year (30 of 64), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .261 AVG .293 .404 OBP .425 .511 SLG .431 12 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 18/21 K/BB 31/26 0 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings