Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 19 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .267.
- Pederson has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.1% of those games.
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has an RBI in 16 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.314
|AVG
|.231
|.400
|OBP
|.375
|.569
|SLG
|.446
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|9/8
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 10th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.