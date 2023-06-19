Joc Pederson -- batting .364 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on June 19 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while batting .267.

Pederson has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 37 games this year, with multiple hits in 8.1% of those games.

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has an RBI in 16 of 37 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 16 of 37 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .314 AVG .231 .400 OBP .375 .569 SLG .446 6 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 13 9/8 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

