J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 62 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .288 with 22 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.1% of those games.
- He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has had an RBI in 20 games this year (31.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|31
|.267
|AVG
|.307
|.377
|OBP
|.362
|.406
|SLG
|.561
|8
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|28
|28/17
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Wacha (7-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.89), 10th in WHIP (1.058), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
