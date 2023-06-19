The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 62 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .288 with 22 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.1% of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has had an RBI in 20 games this year (31.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (14.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including four games with multiple runs (6.3%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 31 .267 AVG .307 .377 OBP .362 .406 SLG .561 8 XBH 14 3 HR 7 12 RBI 28 28/17 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings