The San Diego Padres (35-36) and San Francisco Giants (39-32) clash on Monday at 9:45 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Oracle Park.

The Padres will call on Michael Wacha (7-2) against the Giants and Ryan Walker (2-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.89 ERA) vs Walker - SF (2-0, 1.23 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

Walker will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.

He has a 1.23 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .232 against him over his 11 games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

The Padres' Wacha (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, a 3.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.058 in 13 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wacha has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 10th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.