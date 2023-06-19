You can wager on player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, LaMonte Wade Jr and other players on the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants before their matchup at 9:45 PM ET on Monday at Oracle Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Padres Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Wade Stats

Wade has 60 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 47 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .279/.416/.465 slash line on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jun. 17 3-for-5 3 1 5 6 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.343/.474 on the season.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Dodgers Jun. 17 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Cardinals Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 1 at Cardinals Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Thairo Estrada or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Michael Wacha Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Wacha Stats

The Padres will send Michael Wacha (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Wacha has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 31-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.89), 10th in WHIP (1.058), and 43rd in K/9 (8.3).

Wacha Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 14 6.2 4 0 0 5 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 2 4.2 3 2 2 8 5 at Yankees May. 27 7.0 5 2 2 4 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 6.0 5 0 0 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Ryan Walker's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Soto Stats

Soto has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 64 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .252/.408/.459 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jun. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 17 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.