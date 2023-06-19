In the series opener on Monday, June 19, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (35-36) square off against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (39-32). The first pitch will be thrown at 9:45 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Giants vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (7-2, 2.89 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (2-0, 1.23 ERA)

Giants vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Giants' game against the Padres but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Giants (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Thairo Estrada get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 47 times and won 26, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Padres have a 26-21 record (winning 55.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

San Diego has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres have a 7-2 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Giants have come away with 18 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Giants have won 15 of 27 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Giants vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 4th Win NL West +700 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.