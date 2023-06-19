How to Watch the Giants vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 19
Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 90 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- San Francisco ranks ninth in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants' .254 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 354 total runs this season.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.
- The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.
- San Francisco averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.254 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Walker gets the nod for the Giants and will make his first start of the season.
- The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 27.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Cardinals
|W 11-3
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Jack Flaherty
|6/14/2023
|Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/16/2023
|Dodgers
|W 7-5
|Away
|John Brebbia
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/17/2023
|Dodgers
|W 15-0
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Bobby Miller
|6/18/2023
|Dodgers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Michael Wacha
|6/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Ryan Weathers
|6/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|-
|Yu Darvish
|6/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Blake Snell
|6/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Zach Davies
|6/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Merrill Kelly
