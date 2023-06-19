Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 90 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco ranks ninth in the majors with a .422 team slugging percentage.

The Giants' .254 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

San Francisco is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 354 total runs this season.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking eighth with an OBP of .330.

The Giants are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

San Francisco averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.254 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Walker gets the nod for the Giants and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 27.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Cardinals W 11-3 Away Alex Cobb Jack Flaherty 6/14/2023 Cardinals W 8-5 Away Anthony DeSclafani Jordan Montgomery 6/16/2023 Dodgers W 7-5 Away John Brebbia Emmet Sheehan 6/17/2023 Dodgers W 15-0 Away Alex Wood Bobby Miller 6/18/2023 Dodgers W 7-3 Away Logan Webb Tony Gonsolin 6/19/2023 Padres - Home Ryan Walker Michael Wacha 6/20/2023 Padres - Home Anthony DeSclafani Ryan Weathers 6/21/2023 Padres - Home - Yu Darvish 6/22/2023 Padres - Home Alex Wood Blake Snell 6/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Zach Davies 6/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.