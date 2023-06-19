The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will play on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Thairo Estrada among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Giants have +100 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run total is listed in this contest.

Giants vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Giants and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Giants' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by bookmakers. For five games in a row, San Francisco and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.5 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those contests.

San Francisco has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 12-10 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 34 of its 71 games with a total this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-17 21-15 17-18 22-14 27-26 12-6

