Giants vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (39-32) against the San Diego Padres (35-36) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is a small favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 9:45 PM on June 19.
The probable starters are Michael Wacha (7-2) for the Padres and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Padres vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Giants Player Props
|Padres vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those contests.
- San Francisco has a mark of 15-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (354 total, five per game).
- The Giants have the 10th-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|@ Cardinals
|W 11-3
|Alex Cobb vs Jack Flaherty
|June 14
|@ Cardinals
|W 8-5
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 16
|@ Dodgers
|W 7-5
|John Brebbia vs Emmet Sheehan
|June 17
|@ Dodgers
|W 15-0
|Alex Wood vs Bobby Miller
|June 18
|@ Dodgers
|W 7-3
|Logan Webb vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 19
|Padres
|-
|Ryan Walker vs Michael Wacha
|June 20
|Padres
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Ryan Weathers
|June 21
|Padres
|-
|TBA vs Yu Darvish
|June 22
|Padres
|-
|Alex Wood vs Blake Snell
|June 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Logan Webb vs Zach Davies
|June 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Merrill Kelly
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.