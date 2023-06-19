Monday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (39-32) against the San Diego Padres (35-36) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is a small favorite in this matchup. First pitch is at 9:45 PM on June 19.

The probable starters are Michael Wacha (7-2) for the Padres and Ryan Walker (2-0) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog four times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (58.1%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a mark of 15-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (354 total, five per game).

The Giants have the 10th-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.

