David Villar -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on June 19 at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

David Villar At The Plate

Villar is batting .149 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

In 35.3% of his games this year (12 of 34), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (8.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season (14.7%), Villar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .093 AVG .190 .200 OBP .254 .163 SLG .431 1 XBH 8 1 HR 3 3 RBI 8 14/4 K/BB 22/4 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings