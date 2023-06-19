David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Villar -- with a slugging percentage of .208 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on June 19 at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Villar At The Plate
- Villar is batting .149 with five doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 35.3% of his games this year (12 of 34), Villar has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (8.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (8.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (14.7%), Villar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 34 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.093
|AVG
|.190
|.200
|OBP
|.254
|.163
|SLG
|.431
|1
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|8
|14/4
|K/BB
|22/4
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 75 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 10th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd.
