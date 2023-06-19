Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Padres - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.393 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .229.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.4% of those games.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.8% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|.203
|AVG
|.250
|.292
|OBP
|.321
|.328
|SLG
|.408
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|11
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|2
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha (7-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his 14th start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 10th, 1.058 WHIP ranks 10th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
