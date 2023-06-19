The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.393 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .229.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 52.3% of his 44 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.4% of those games.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.8% of his games this season, Crawford has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (34.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 23 .203 AVG .250 .292 OBP .321 .328 SLG .408 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 9 RBI 11 22/8 K/BB 22/8 2 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings