Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thairo Estrada -- .244 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Estrada is batting .292 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has gotten a hit in 45 of 57 games this year (78.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (35.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.8% of his games this year, Estrada has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.296
|AVG
|.296
|.339
|OBP
|.351
|.519
|SLG
|.452
|11
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|13
|26/4
|K/BB
|36/8
|7
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.93, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .155 against him.
