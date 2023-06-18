Thairo Estrada -- .244 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .481, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Estrada is batting .292 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Estrada has gotten a hit in 45 of 57 games this year (78.9%), including 20 multi-hit games (35.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.8% of his games this year, Estrada has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .296 AVG .296 .339 OBP .351 .519 SLG .452 11 XBH 15 6 HR 3 15 RBI 13 26/4 K/BB 36/8 7 SB 9

Dodgers Pitching Rankings