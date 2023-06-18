Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (53.1%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.253
|AVG
|.233
|.314
|OBP
|.307
|.392
|SLG
|.485
|8
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|7
|5
|RBI
|16
|23/7
|K/BB
|31/10
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gonsolin (4-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 1.93 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .155 to opposing hitters.
