The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski (.147 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .242 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 49), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (53.1%), including six games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .253 AVG .233 .314 OBP .307 .392 SLG .485 8 XBH 12 1 HR 7 5 RBI 16 23/7 K/BB 31/10 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings