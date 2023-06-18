The Minnesota Lynx (3-7) and A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces (9-1) face off at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Sunday, June 18, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas picked up a 96-63 win against Seattle in their last game. The team was led by Jackie Young's 28 points and Kelsey Plum's 19 points and four assists. Minnesota enters this matchup having won against Los Angeles in their last game 77-72. They were led by Napheesa Collier (25 PTS, 2 BLK, 69.2 FG%) and Kayla McBride (16 PTS, 2 STL, 66.7 FG%).

Aces vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1400 to win)

Aces (-1400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+800 to win)

Lynx (+800 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been thriving at both ends of the court this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (91.8) and second-best in points allowed per game (77.5).

With 33.3 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas ranks second-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by averaging 35.4 boards per contest.

With 21.7 dimes per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas ranks second-best in the WNBA by averaging just 12.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks fifth in the league (13.8 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are draining 8.5 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Las Vegas, who is eighth in the league with 7.8 three-pointers conceded per game, is allowing a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which is second-worst in the WNBA.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces have been better offensively at home, where they average 94 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 90.3 per game. Defensively, they are much better in home games, where they allow 70.3 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to average 82.3 per game.

In home games, Las Vegas averages one more rebound per game than on the road (36 at home, 35 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 2.2 fewer boards in home games than in road games (32 at home, 34.2 on the road).

On average, the Aces collect more assists at home than on the road (24 at home, 20.2 on the road). During 2023, Las Vegas has turned the ball over less often at home than on the road (11 per game at home versus 13.3 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (15.3 at home versus 12.8 on the road).

In 2023 the Aces average 10.3 made three-pointers at home and 7.3 away, making 36.3% from deep at home compared to 37% away.

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.8 three-pointers conceded at home and 8.5 away, conceding 31% shooting from deep at home compared to 41.5% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won eight of the nine games they were the moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).

The Aces have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1400 or shorter.

Las Vegas has beaten the spread four times in games.

Las Vegas is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Aces have a 93.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

