After hitting .289 with three doubles, a home run, nine walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .280 with 46 walks and 37 runs scored.

He ranks 37th in batting average, second in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

In 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 32 .261 AVG .294 .404 OBP .426 .511 SLG .437 12 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 16 18/21 K/BB 30/25 0 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings