LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Dodgers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .289 with three doubles, a home run, nine walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Tony Gonsolin) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .416 this season while batting .280 with 46 walks and 37 runs scored.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, second in on base percentage, and 48th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 38 of 63 games this year (60.3%) Wade has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (27.0%).
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 29 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.261
|AVG
|.294
|.404
|OBP
|.426
|.511
|SLG
|.437
|12
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|16
|18/21
|K/BB
|30/25
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 91 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gonsolin (4-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 1.93 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.93, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .155 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.